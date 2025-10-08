Railways, NGOs unite to combat rising illegal dog trade in northeast

A sensitisation workshop addressing the issue of illegal dog transportation through railway routes in Northeast India was held in Guwahati on Wednesday, October 8. The event was jointly organised by Anaajoree, in collaboration with Humane World for Animals India and the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).



The workshop witnessed participation from officials of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), including Shri Manohar Prasad and Matini Chajete, who discussed the increasing instances of dogs being transported unlawfully via trains.



Speakers at the session stressed the importance of strict vigilance, inter-agency collaboration, and effective law enforcement to combat the illegal trade and movement of animals through railway networks.



Highlighting the growing concern, organisers underscored that the Northeast has become a critical transit point for illegal animal trafficking, necessitating stronger monitoring mechanisms and public awareness.