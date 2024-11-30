Ahead of the 2025 Kumbh Mela, the Ministry of Railways has announced a comprehensive strategy to accommodate the expected surge in visitors. From January 12 to February 28, the Railways will operate 992 special trains to manage the large influx of pilgrims and cater to major religious events, including Paush Poornima, Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya, Basant Panchami, Maghi Poornima, and Mahashivaratri.

These special trains will complement the 6,580 regular services running during the Mela period. Additionally, 140 passing-through trains will make unscheduled stops in the Prayagraj area, allowing more passengers to board during the festivities. A new circular train route connecting Prayagraj, Ayodhya, and Varanasi will also be launched to ease transportation.

In a move to improve efficiency, the ministry has planned to deploy 174 longer rakes for these special trains. Along with this, the Railways has allocated Rs 933 crore for the development of infrastructure and enhancement of passenger amenities. This includes the ongoing doubling of railway tracks in the Prayagraj Division, a project worth Rs 3,700 crore, aimed at improving train operations.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and attended by Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu and V Somanna, reviewed preparations for the Kumbh Mela and discussed the special train arrangements.

The increase in special trains marks a 42 percent rise from the 694 special trains operated during the 2019 Kumbh Mela, with the Railways aiming to accommodate the anticipated 6 crore visitors to Prayagraj. Additionally, the festive season is expected to see travel across the country from over 20 to 30 crore people.

The Ministry of Railways has also prioritized safety and security measures to ensure smooth and efficient travel for the millions of pilgrims expected during this high-traffic period.

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