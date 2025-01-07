The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a mix of weather conditions for the northeastern states over the coming days, with rain, fog, and light snowfall expected across different regions.



Light rain is likely in isolated areas of Arunachal Pradesh, while dry weather will dominate Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Shallow to moderate fog may occur in isolated pockets, accompanied by a rise in minimum temperatures by 2–4°C. In higher-altitude areas of Arunachal Pradesh, light snowfall is also anticipated.



Arunachal Pradesh is expected to witness moderate rainfall at many locations, while Assam may experience light to moderate rain in some areas. Isolated light rain is forecasted in Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur, with Mizoram and Tripura remaining dry. Foggy conditions—ranging from shallow to moderate—could persist, along with the temperature rise of 2–4°C. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely at isolated locations in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.



On Thursday, light to moderate rain is predicted in parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, with isolated light rain in Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur. Dry conditions will persist in Mizoram and Tripura, while foggy patches and a temperature rise of 2–4°C are expected. Higher elevations of Arunachal Pradesh may continue to see light snowfall, with the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

By Friday, light rain could occur in isolated areas of Arunachal Pradesh, while dry weather is set to prevail across the rest of the region. Fog may persist in certain pockets, with light snowfall remaining likely in the upper reaches of Arunachal Pradesh.



For Guwahati, the IMD forecasts a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Tuesday, possibly extending into Wednesday. Morning fog or mist is expected on Thursday, followed by partly cloudy skies. Foggy conditions are likely to continue on Friday and Saturday.

The IMD has urged residents to remain cautious of varying conditions, particularly in areas where thunderstorms, lightning, and snowfall are forecasted.