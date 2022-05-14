In Dima Hasao, where constant rain has disrupted road and train connectivity and three people reportedly died as a result of landslides.

Rainy weather impacted the whole Northeast, including Dima Hasao district, which reported many landslide accidents in various parts of the district.

Peramsuiluingbe Zanme, 48, Kiseteuing Zanme, 34, and Nchilungle Zanme, 10, were reported to have died in a landslide in Hokai-Punji village, Haflong Police Station, Dima Hasao district. Officials and personnel from many departments are attempting to restore order, but the weather is not cooperating and is worsening.

On the other hand, waterlogging was caused by heavy rains in the early hours of Saturday in numerous parts of Guwahati. The constant rain disrupted normal life around the city, with commuters and pedestrians caught in knee-high water.