Rain fails to dampen fans, admirers from bidding farewell to their beloved icon Zubeen Garg at Sarusajai

Neither heavy hearts nor a sudden spell of rain could deter thousands of fans from assembling at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai on Sunday, September 21 to pay their last respects to late music legend Zubeen Garg.

Umbrellas dotted the stadium, yet many braved the downpour without them, determined to stand in solidarity and bid farewell to Assam’s most beloved cultural icon. For hours, the crowd continued to swell, their unwavering presence echoing the profound impact Zubeen had on generations of listeners.

In view of the overwhelming turnout, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the stadium will remain open through the night to accommodate the stream of mourners.

“More and more people wish to see our beloved Zubeen one last time, and we deeply understand these sentiments. Therefore, Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium will remain open throughout the night today for the public to pay their respects. Tomorrow also, Zubeen’s mortal remains will be kept at Sarusajai for people to offer their homage,” the Chief Minister stated.

The decision comes as the city continues to witness an extraordinary outpouring of grief and reverence, with fans walking alongside the late singer’s cortege and now standing in long queues at the stadium.

Zubeen’s passing has united people from all walks of life, each finding solace in coming together for this shared moment of remembrance.