Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited flood-affected areas of the state and reviewed the situation in those areas on Saturday.

CM Sarma visited flood-affected areas of Rangia and Baihata in Kamrup Rural district and parts of Darrang district.

Talking to media Himanta Biswa Sarma said that “The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that rains will gradually reduce from June 20. We hope that the flood situation will improve after rainfall decreases across the state.”

He said further added, “The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Army are conducting rescue operations in all flood-affected districts. I have also directed all Deputy Commissioners (DC) to deploy the forces as and when needed.”

Also, the Central government has assured all possible support to the flood-affected people of our state, he stated.

Assam has been facing Flood and Landslide for last five days. In last 24 hours, 28 districts viz Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong West, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri district have reported flood.

All total 96 Revenue Circle and 2,930 villages have been impacted by flood incidents.