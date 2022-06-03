The southwest monsoon has progressed further into the northwest Bay of Bengal in some areas. It also made its way into India's northeast. Over the next two to three days, heavy rains are expected in Assam and Meghalaya.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather bulletin said, "Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some parts of northwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of northeast & eastcentral Bay of Bengal and most parts of Mizoram, Manipur & Nagaland."

Meanwhile, the Southwest monsoon will further advance into some more parts of the central and north Bay of Bengal. The IMD said, "Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest monsoon into some more parts of Central & North Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of northeastern states and some parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 2 days."

During the next five days, the MeT Department predicts widespread to widespread light or moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls over northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim. By Friday or Saturday, the monsoon is likely to arrive in Goa.

Meanwhile, isolated heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Assam and Meghalaya until June 4, and in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from June 3 to 6. On Friday, isolated exceptionally heavy rains are also possible over Meghalaya.

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms or lightning is highly possible over coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep due to the influence of monsoonal westerly winds from the Arabian Sea over south peninsular India. Over the next five days, isolated to scattered rainfall is expected in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.