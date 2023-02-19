Raj Bhawan officials and employees bid a fond farewell to Assam's outgoing Governor Jagdish Mukhi and his wife, Prem Mukhi, as he prepares to pass on the baton to the new governor, Gulab Chand Kataria, on February 22.

During his tenure in the northeastern state, Mukhi expressed his gratitude to the people of Assam and Raj Bhavan for their love, support, and consideration. As he departs, Assam's chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, tweeted his appreciation for Mukhi's generous guidance during his tenure.

Notable dignitaries such as Honorable President of Assam Legislative Assembly Mr. Biswajit Daimari, Cabinet colleague Mr. Chandramohan Patowari, Sri Piyush Hazarika, and others also attended the farewell ceremony.

With the departure of the outgoing governor, Assam welcomes Gulab Chand Kataria as the new Governor. The people of Assam await the new governor's leadership and guidance in the days to come.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 19 tweeted, "Along with esteemed colleagues and dignitaries, we saw off Hon Governor Prof @jagdishmukhi Ji and First Lady Smt Prem Mukhi Ji today. Immensely grateful for your generous guidance all these years. Our finest greetings and good wishes Sir and Mam".

Taking to facebook, Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah wrote, "After successfully completing his tenure today Professor Shrijagadish Mukhiji bid farewell to Assam with his better half Mrs. Prem Mukhiji. Today, under the leadership of Honorable Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma, we bid farewell to the popular Gopinath Bordoloi at the International Airport. May God keep them safe".

"Honorable President of Assam Legislative Assembly Mr. Biswajit Daimari, Cabinet colleague Mr. Chandramohan Patowari, Sri Piyush Hazarika, Mr. Sriranoj Pegu, Mr. U. G. Mr. Brahma, Sribimal Bora, Mr. Ashok Sinhal, Honorable MP Mrs. Queen Oja, Sri Pavitra Margherita, Mayor of Guwahati Mr. Mrigan Sarania, Advisor of Education Department Professor Nanigopal Mahanta, Honorable Chief Secretary Mr. Pawan Kumar Borthakur, Special DGP Shri Harmit Singh and other government officials were present at the farewell", Baruah further wrote.