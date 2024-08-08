Raj Kumar Chaudhary assumed the role of Chairman and Managing Director of NHPC Limited, India's leading hydropower company, on 7th August 2024.

Previously, he was the Director (Technical) at NHPC. Chaudhary holds a degree in Civil Engineering from BIT Sindri and an Advanced Diploma in Management. He joined NHPC in 1989 as a Probationary Executive (Civil) at Koel Karo HE Project in Jharkhand and has since held various positions, including his recent role as Director (Technical).

His career includes significant contributions in Cost Engineering and Design & Engineering departments at NHPC's Corporate Office and at projects such as Koel Karo, Kalpong, Teesta-V, and Subansiri Lower.



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He has also served as Director (Technical) for Mangdechhu and Punatsangchhu-II HE Projects in Bhutan.

Chaudhary has experience in all phases of hydro-project development, from concept to commissioning.

Notably, he was involved in the Kalpong HE Project, which was completed 16 months ahead of schedule in the remote Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

He also played a key role in the commissioning of the Teesta-V HE Project (510 MW) in Sikkim and the Mangdechhu HE Project (720 MW) in Bhutan.

Additionally, he contributed to the repair of the HRT of the 1020 MW Tala HE Project in Bhutan and is a nominee director in Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited.