As many as 20 women have been allegedly raped at Sirohi in Rajasthan under the pretext of being given Anganwadi jobs. A case of gang-rape has been filed against the chairperson of the Sirohi Municipal Council in Rajasthan, Mahendra Mevada, and the former municipal council Commissioner, Mahendra Choudhary.

They have been accused for the gang-rape of the 20 women under the guise of providing employment in Anganwadi.

The incident came to light after a woman from Pali district approached the police, alleging that the accused had lured her and approximately 20 other women with job opportunities.

The woman also claimed that the accused filmed the sexual assaults and later threatening to share the footage on social media, The accused also allegedly blackmailed the victims for money, while demanding Rs five lakh each.

According to the complainant, she, along with other women, travelled to Sirohi several months ago to work in Anganwadi. They encountered the accused, who provided them with accommodation and meals.

She further alleged that the food they were served contained sedatives, after consuming which they were subjected to sexual assault. Upon regaining consciousness, they confronted the accused, who admitted to deceiving them for their own purposes. The accused also allegedly forced the women into engaging in physical relationships based on their demands.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Paras Choudhary, stated that the women had previously filed a false complaint. However, the Rajasthan High Court has now ordered a case to be registered following a petition by eight women. Meanwhile, investigations into the case are underway.