Rajasthan Assembly Speaker meets Assam counterpart in Guwahati

Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani called on Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass in Guwahati on Saturday, July 4.

The meeting took place at the Assam Legislative Assembly, where the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen democratic institutions and legislative cooperation.

In a post on X, Mr. Dass described the meeting as a productive interaction marked by a shared commitment to democratic values.

"It was a pleasure to welcome Hon'ble Speaker of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, Shri Vasudev Devnani Ji, to the Office of the Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly today," Mr. Dass said.

He added that the courtesy meeting featured a fruitful exchange of views on strengthening democratic institutions and reinforcing cooperation between legislative bodies.