Tickets for the highly anticipated IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at Guwahati's ACA Cricket Stadium will go on sale on March 1.

The staggered ticket release begins at 10 am for Super Royals Elite members, who can purchase up to two tickets at any stand. Super Royals fans gain access at 10:30 am, followed by pre-registered spectators at noon. General public sales begin at 4 pm.

Prices start from Rs 1,600, with tickets available exclusively online.

Rajasthan Royals has designated Guwahati as their home venue for the early phase of IPL 2025. The franchise will play two-night matches at ACA Stadium: first against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26, followed by Chennai Super Kings on March 30.

The Royals begin their IPL 2025 campaign away against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23.

Tickets for the March 26 Kolkata Knight Riders match are already available online through the Rajasthan Royals official website.