BTC introduces Rajbanshi language in 14 BTR schools to preserve cultural heritage

Assam's Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) government has officially introduced the Rajbanshi language as an additional language in 14 elementary schools across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), a move aimed at preserving and promoting indigenous languages.

To mark the launch, inaugural ceremonies were held today in various schools, attended by students, teachers, community members, and public representatives. The initiative is being widely lauded as a progressive step towards safeguarding the linguistic and cultural heritage of the Rajbanshi (Koch Rajbongshi) community.

Kokrajhar MLA Lawrence Islary inaugurated the program at Bijulibari Primary School, while BTC MCLA Madhav Ch Chetry presided over the inaugural function at Kamarpara Primary School in Chirang district.

Speaking to the media, Dijendra Nath Bhokot, President of the Koch Rajbongshi Sahitya Sabha, expressed deep gratitude to BTR Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro for the historic step.

“We are very grateful to BTR CEM Pramod Boro for taking this milestone initiative for the Rajbongshi community — something that the Assam Government has not done so far. We hope this initiative will be adopted more widely across the region,” he stated.

The inclusion of the Rajbanshi language in the school curriculum is expected to not only preserve the language but also boost the confidence and identity of Rajbongshi-speaking students. Community leaders and educationists have called this a model effort in inclusive education and cultural recognition.

The BTC’s move comes as part of its broader policy to promote local languages and cultures within the framework of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes mother tongue-based education at the foundational level.