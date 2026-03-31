Rajnath Singh accuses Congress of neglecting Assam ahead of Assembly polls

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on March 31 launched a sharp attack on the Congress, alleging that the party had subjected Assam to “step-motherly treatment” during its years in power.

Addressing an election rally in Tezpur in support of NDA candidate and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Prithviraj Rabha, Singh expressed confidence that the BJP-led alliance would return to power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Highlighting Assam’s cultural and historical legacy, Singh said the state is known globally for its tea and valor, invoking the legacy of Ahom general Lachit Borphukan. “The land of Assam is rich in culture and nature. The courage and sacrifices of its people inspire the entire nation,” he said.

He asserted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the BJP-led “double-engine government” has worked to safeguard Assam’s culture and identity. Singh alleged that during Congress rule, the state faced neglect, with public discourse dominated by insurgency, poverty and unrest.

“Today, the narrative has changed. Assam is now being discussed in terms of development. Border villages once considered the ‘last villages’ are now being recognised as the ‘first villages’ of the country,” he said, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increased engagement with the Northeast.

Singh also noted that Modi has visited the region multiple times in recent years, contrasting it with what he described as infrequent visits during the Congress tenure.

Meanwhile, the BJP has released its manifesto for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, outlining 31 promises, including the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and an increase in financial assistance under the Orunodoi scheme to Rs 3,000 per month for women.

Chief Minister Sarma said the party aims to transform Assam into the “brightest state” in the country. He added that the proposed UCC would not apply to areas under the Sixth Schedule or tribal communities.

Polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4. The election is expected to witness a direct contest between the incumbent BJP-led NDA and the Congress, as the ruling alliance seeks a third consecutive term while the opposition aims to regain power.



(Inputs from ANI)