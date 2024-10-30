Union defence minister Rajnath Singh celebrated the festival of lights, Deepawali, with troops stationed at the 4 Corps Headquarters in Tezpur, Assam. The occasion was marked by the presence of notable military leaders, including Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command Lt Gen RC Tewari, and General Officer Commanding of the 4 Corps Lt Gen Gambhir Singh, along with other senior Indian Army officials.

During the celebratory Barakhana, Rajnath Singh addressed the soldiers, highlighting recent diplomatic advancements between India and China aimed at restoring stability along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). He stated, “India and China have engaged in diplomatic and military discussions to address conflicts in specific areas along the LAC. Following our continuous efforts, we have reached a consensus that paves the way for peace. This success is a testament to your discipline and courage.”

Emphasizing India's commitment to maintaining cordial relations with its neighbors, the defence minister quoted former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying, “We can change our friends but not our neighbors.” He reiterated that while peaceful relations are the preferred course, the government remains vigilant and will take necessary measures to ensure border security whenever required.

Acknowledging the indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment of the troops, Rajnath Singh referred to them as an inspiration for the nation's youth. “The nation will always remain indebted to our soldiers who serve with unparalleled bravery and dedication,” he remarked.

The defence minister also underscored the significant role of India’s Armed Forces in enhancing the country's stature on the global stage, attributing this progress to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He urged the soldiers to remain vigilant and prepared for emerging threats amid a dynamic global security environment.

Further highlighting the importance of camaraderie within the ranks, he praised the Barakhana concept, stating, “Barakhana illustrates that we are more than just our official titles; we are a family united in our commitment to safeguarding the nation.”

In addition to the celebrations, Rajnath Singh conducted a comprehensive review of the formation's operational readiness. He received updates on infrastructure developments along the LAC and the integration of advanced military technologies aimed at bolstering operational efficiency. Expressing appreciation for the dedication and exceptional service rendered by the Corps personnel, he commended their efforts in nation-building, particularly in border regions.