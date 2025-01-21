Aryamitra Nath, hailing from Soraibahi village in Morigaon district, was honoured by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with the prestigious Defence Minister's Medal. The medla was bestowed in recognition of Aryamitra's exceptional dedication to the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and his remarkable achievements in mountaineering.

Born on December 17, 2002, to Himkalyan Nath and Anima Devi, Aryamitra has consistently demonstrated his commitment to public service. After completing his education at Sankardev Vidya Niketan, Soraibahi; Chanakya Junior College, Nagaon; and Morigaon College, Aryamitra pursued advanced training in mountaineering. He successfully completed the Basic Mountaineering Course at ABVIMAS, Manali; the Advanced Mountaineering Course at NIMAS, Dirang; and the Methods of Instruction course at NIMAS. Through numerous local and high-altitude Himalayan treks, Aryamitra honed his expertise and precision in mountaineering.

On March 5, 2024, Aryamitra's bravery and compassionate duty were evident during a road accident near Morigaon. As a mountaineering instructor and member of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), he rescued victims and arranged medical assistance, showcasing his selfless dedication to public service.

Under the guidance of ANO Lieutenant Samujjal Saikia, Aryamitra has consistently exhibited outstanding leadership skills and unwavering commitment to the NCC.

The Defense Minister’s recognition, presented on the eve of Republic Day, has been warmly appreciated by the people of Morigaon district and the entire state of Assam, who have expressed their gratitude for the honor bestowed upon Aryamitra Nath.