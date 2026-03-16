Rajya Sabha bids farewell to former CJI Ranjan Gogoi

The Rajya Sabha bid farewell to former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi who retired on March 16 after completing his six-year term in office.

Chairman C P Radhakrishnan said as a distinguished jurist, Gogoi brought unparalleled legal acumen and experience to the deliberations of the House.

“His intervention in the Rajya Sabha reflected deep understanding of legislative process and public interest,” he said.

The House will certainly miss his voice counsel, measured intervention and gravitas he brought to the discussions.

On behalf of the entire House, the chairman extended best wishes to him and said: “I wish that he will continue to contribute to the nation in different capacities with the same dedication, integrity and spirit of service that he has exemplified throughout his illustrious career.” Gogoi was nominated to the Upper House in March 2020.