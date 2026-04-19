Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Boro calls for context-sensitive delimitation framework for northeast

The introduction of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 has triggered a significant phase of constitutional debate in India, with particular implications for the Northeast. The developments are being viewed as an opportunity to address long-standing concerns related to representation, inclusion, and federal balance in the region.

In a detailed statement, Pramod Boro, Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha and president of the United People's Party Liberal, emphasised that the ongoing discussions must account for the Northeast’s unique historical, demographic, and geopolitical realities. He underlined that the region, which shares extensive international borders and has experienced prolonged periods of conflict and marginalisation, requires a context-sensitive approach in any constitutional restructuring.

The statement highlighted that delimitation should serve as a mechanism to correct historical under-representation rather than remain a purely population-driven exercise. According to the submission, the Northeast is home to nearly 200 communities, many of which have not achieved proportionate political representation in Parliament or state legislatures. Expanding democratic space for such communities was identified as essential for strengthening institutional trust and ensuring long-term stability.

A key concern raised relates to the use of population as the sole criterion for delimitation. The statement argued that factors such as geographical vulnerability, ethnic diversity, and strategic importance must also be considered. In this context, the case of Bodoland in Assam was specifically highlighted. With an estimated population of around 40 lakh and comprising 26 communities, the region was proposed to be allocated three Lok Sabha seats and 30 Assembly constituencies to better reflect its demographic and social complexity.

The representation framework within the Bodoland Territorial Council, a Sixth Schedule institution, was also addressed. The statement called for safeguarding the rights of Scheduled Tribes while ensuring fair representation for non-tribal communities. It stressed that provisions under the Bodoland Territorial Council Accord 2003, particularly those related to maintaining existing representation structures, should be upheld through appropriate constitutional measures.

On women’s representation, the statement welcomed the broader objective of enhancing participation but stressed the need for a framework that strengthens, rather than dilutes, the political voice of smaller states and protected regions. It suggested that increasing Lok Sabha seats in Northeastern states would help accommodate reservations without reducing existing representation. States such as Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim, each with a single parliamentary seat, were cited as requiring special consideration.

The statement further called for renewed focus on strengthening the autonomy of Sixth Schedule Councils. It noted that long-pending demands for enhanced autonomy have seen limited progress since the States Reorganisation Act 1956. It advocated for targeted constitutional and legislative measures, including potential amendments to Articles 81, 330, and 332, to improve representation for women and indigenous communities in these regions.

Issues arising from the Bodo Peace Accord 2020 were also highlighted as requiring urgent attention. These include the inclusion of certain Bodo-majority villages outside the current administrative framework and the proposal to expand the council’s legislative body from 40 to 60 members. The statement also pointed to pending provisions related to financial and administrative empowerment that were envisaged under earlier constitutional amendment proposals.

Calling for a balanced and forward-looking approach, the statement urged policymakers to adopt a consultative and region-sensitive framework. It emphasised that constitutional reforms related to delimitation, women’s reservation, and legislative restructuring should aim to address historical exclusions while strengthening national integration.

The appeal concluded with a call to the Union government, political parties, and constitutional experts to ensure that the Northeast, including Bodoland and other Sixth Schedule areas, receives focused attention within the broader reform process. It underscored that a more inclusive and representative democratic framework would contribute to long-term peace, stability, and balanced federalism in the country.