Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Boro seeks Centre's intervention on leadership issues at CIT Kokrajhar

Rajya Sabha MP from Assam, Pramod Boro, has urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to intervene in the functioning of Central Institute of Technology Kokrajhar, expressing concern over the institute's current leadership arrangement.

In a letter to the Union minister, Boro said the institute requires stable, accountable and campus-based leadership to ensure that academic and administrative decisions are taken without delay and to maintain the confidence of students, faculty members and other stakeholders.

The MP warned that prolonged uncertainty in the leadership structure could adversely affect academic discipline, institutional morale, administrative efficiency, research activities, placements, infrastructure development and the overall credibility of the institute.

Seeking immediate intervention, Boro requested the Education Ministry to conduct an urgent review of the present Director-in-Charge arrangement at CIT Kokrajhar. He also suggested that an eligible senior faculty member of the institute, including the current Registrar and Campus-in-Charge if found suitable, be appointed as Director-in-Charge in accordance with the institute's Memorandum of Association (MoA) until a regular director is appointed.

In his letter, Boro highlighted the importance of CIT Kokrajhar as a premier technical institution serving the Bodoland Territorial Region, Assam and the wider Northeast. He noted that the institute has played a crucial role in promoting technical education, skill development, employability and scientific temper among youth in a region that has historically remained underserved in the field of technical education.

The MP further stated that the existing interim leadership arrangement requires urgent review in light of the provisions of the institute's Memorandum of Association.