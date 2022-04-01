The Rajya Sabha election which was held on Tuesday March 31, the final result has come out. Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally party UPPL won both the seats. Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate Pabitra Margherita won by 46 votes, Rwngwra Narzary won by 44 votes and the former president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Ripun Bora got 35 votes and lost the election.

Earlier it has been notified that the Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, being an independent candidate might have voted for Bharatiya Janata Party. But it is not confirmed yet. Sources informed that the Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi is a relative of Pabitra Margherita.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “We won both the Rajya Sabha seats from Assam (one by the BJP and other by UPPL,our partner ) by a huge margin of 11 and 9 votes respectively”.

Minister Pijush Hazarika on Thursday stated that some leaders from the opposition party have written ONE, some have given right marks and some have torn the ballot, this it confirms that 2nd seat will also win by the BJP party.

Shri Siddiqued Ahmed has deliberatively disobeyed the THREE LINE WHIP issued by Shri Wazed Ali Chuodhury, Chief Whip, Assam CLP in regard to the Rajya Sabha Election held today, March 31, 2022, at the Assam Legislative Assembly, as per the guidelines laid down in the Indian National Congress constitution.

While casting his vote in the ballot paper , he intentionally wrote ONE instead of writing 1. In a view of the above Hon’ble President Assam PCC , Shri Bhupen Kumar Bora Suspended Siddiqued Ahmed MLA, Karimganj South .

While talking to the press, Minister Pijush Hazarika claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win both the seats in Rajya Sabha polls.

InsideNE was bringing the news from reliable source and the final result shows it all.