Rakibul Hussain alleges CM Himanta used Golakganj visit to revive syndicate network in Dhubri

A massive joining programme organised by the Dhubri District Congress Committee at the District Library Auditorium on Monday witnessed as many as 1,335 people from various political parties formally joining the Indian National Congress.

The event was attended by Lok Sabha MP Rakibul Hussain, MLAs Wazed Ali Choudhury and Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar, along with several senior Congress leaders from the district. The meeting was presided over by Asma Begum, President of the Dhubri District Congress Committee.

Addressing the gathering, MP Rakibul Hussain launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led state government, accusing it of large-scale misuse of public funds and political manipulation ahead of the upcoming elections. He reiterated that while the Congress remains open to welcoming leaders and workers from other parties, “the doors of the Congress will remain permanently closed for Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.”

Speaking to reporters, Hussain alleged that Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma spent nearly ₹20 lakh of government funds to travel by helicopter to Golakganj constituency, ostensibly to distribute cheques under government welfare schemes. He claimed that similar programmes across the state have resulted in the misuse of crores of rupees in public money.



Also Read: Student from Gauhati University can debate better than Himanta Biswa Sarma: Gaurav Gogoi

“Nearly ₹20 crore was spent just on pandals. If it were BJP’s or Dr. Sarma’s personal money, there would be no issue. But this is the hard-earned money of poor farmers and taxpayers,” Hussain said.

He further alleged that the Chief Minister’s real motive behind the Golakganj visit was not to empower women entrepreneurs but to reactivate the syndicate network linked to the Sonahat International Trade Centre in Lakhimari, Dhubri.

“The people of Dhubri may be poor, but the money from this syndicate seems to be serving the Chief Minister quite well,” Hussain remarked.

Touching on the ongoing controversy over the death of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg, Hussain accused the government of trying to divide people’s sentiments. “Even Zubeen’s fans are being targeted and restricted from visiting his memorial site. The people are watching everything and will respond when the time comes,” he said.

The large turnout and the wave of new entrants have been widely viewed as a major morale boost for the Congress in lower Assam ahead of the forthcoming elections.