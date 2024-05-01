In a bold statement, Atul Bora questioned Rakibul Hussain's ability to protect the people of Dhubri, citing the failure to safeguard the rhinoceros population in the area. He emphasized the importance of effective leadership in ensuring the safety and well-being of the populace.

Bora lambasted Congress, alleging that the party exploits religious minorities for electoral gains but fails to genuinely serve their interests. He accused Congress of deception and claimed that the party's tactics will ultimately lead to its downfall.

Furthermore, Bora expressed disdain for CPIM, asserting that their actions only gain attention when they parade with a microphone, implying a lack of substantial contribution to the welfare of the people.

In a show of solidarity, Bora voiced confidence in AGP alliance candidate Phanibhusan Chowdhury, predicting a landslide victory for the Barpeta Lok Sabha seat. He rallied support for Chowdhury, underscoring the alliance's commitment to addressing the concerns of the electorate and working towards their betterment.

Bora highlighted the prevailing sentiment among the people of Dhubri, expressing a desire to exclude Congress and AIUDF from the political landscape. He claimed that these parties have failed to meet the expectations of the populace and asserted that their removal is imperative for the region's progress.