Rakibul Hussain seeks ECI probe into ex-Nagaon DC Devasish Sharma, questions official orders

Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain has approached the Election Commission of India (ECI), seeking an independent and time-bound inquiry into the conduct of former Nagaon Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer (DC-cum-DEO) Devasish Sharma.

In his latest complaint to the ECI, Hussain alleged that Sharma continued to exercise his official authority in a manner that requires scrutiny, and sought an examination of administrative orders issued during his tenure.

Hussain referred to an order issued by the Nagaon District Commissioner’s office concerning the transfer of several Land Revenue Assistants (LRAs) between Revenue Circles. He also enclosed an order dated August 12, 2026, transferring Abdul Khaleque, an LRA, from Rupahi Revenue Circle to Kaliabor Revenue Circle with immediate effect.

The MP urged the ECI to examine the circumstances, timing and administrative basis of the transfers to determine whether they were taken for bona fide administrative reasons or for any “extraneous/political consideration”.

Hussain alleged that several administrative decisions taken by Sharma may have been intended to serve political or other extraneous interests. He called for an independent examination of the circumstances surrounding the orders, their beneficiaries and the administrative justification behind them.

The complaint also referred to Sharma’s subsequent resignation and earlier reports about his possible BJP candidature. Hussain claimed that the subsequent developments had strengthened concerns raised in his earlier complaints regarding political neutrality.

Hussain said he had previously brought the matter before the ECI through complaints dated August 26 and September 4 and 6. He said the Commission had acknowledged his complaint and forwarded it to the concerned authorities under an NGS reference dated August 28.

In his latest representation, the Dhubri MP requested the ECI to:

Order an independent and time-bound inquiry into Sharma’s conduct during his tenure.

Take steps with the competent authority to ensure that Sharma is not released or relieved from government service pending the inquiry, subject to applicable law and service rules.

Review important administrative and election-related orders taken by Sharma, including the enclosed transfer orders.

Examine the role of officials who acted at his instance, direction or recommendation and fix responsibility wherever warranted.

Preserve relevant files, electronic records and other evidence required for the inquiry.

Hussain said the matter was not merely about apprehensions over political neutrality but concerned the “integrity of public administration and the credibility of the democratic process”.

The allegations are part of Hussain’s complaint to the ECI and have not been independently established.