GUWAHATI: Assam Congress leader Rakibul Hussain has reportedly stepped down from the Executive of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

It has been reported that Hussain had resigned from the executive after a conflict with party President Bhupen Kumar Borah.

These reports have come amid rumours that Hussian is mulling a shift to the rival BJP camp.

A former blue-eyed boy of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, Hussain is considered one of the most important members of the Congress party in Assam.