AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal took a fresh swipe at Congress MP Rakibul Hussain amid the ongoing political exchange over biryani during the campaign for the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll.

Reacting to Hussain's earlier remarks on biryani, Ajmal said the Congress leader was not born eating biryani but dry fish.

“Rakibul Hussain was born eating dry fish, not biryani,” Ajmal said, according to a statement circulated on social media.

Ajmal also said Hussain came from a poor background and questioned how he could have afforded biryani.

“He was a poor man. Where would he get biryani from?” Ajmal said.

The AIUDF chief also referred to Hussain as “mad” while making the remarks.

The comments come amid a war of words between Hussain and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll campaign.

Sarma had earlier mocked Hussain as “Bakasura” and later said that those born to eat biryani were “animals”, prompting Hussain to respond with his own remarks about being sent into the world to eat biryani.

Polling for the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll is scheduled for October 6, with counting of votes set for October 9.