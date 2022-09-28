Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 28 visited the Army formation in Assam's Dinjan and reviewed operational readiness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Singh, who is on a three-day visit to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will also visit forward posts in Arunachal Pradesh on September 29 for on-ground assessment of defence preparedness.

The defence minister was accompanied by Army Chief, General Manoj Pande, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC and Lieutenant General R P Kalita UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM Army Commander Eastern Command along with other senior officers.

Singh was also briefed on infrastructure development along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as well as capability development and operational preparedness by Lieutenant General R C Tiwari AVSM, VSM, GOC 3 Corps and other senior officers.

Subsequently, the defence minister reviewed the operational readiness of the formation in the easternmost part of the country.

During the visit, Singh was also briefed on the employment of cutting-edge military equipment and technology to enhance the operational efficiency of the troops deployed on the frontline.

On September 29 Singh will be visiting forward posts to get first-hand input on operational preparedness and interact with troops.

He will be interacting with members of a second religious expedition to Athu Popu, an annual trek of the local Idu Mishmi tribe which is being facilitated by the Indian Army since 2021 as part of the Indian Army’s outreach and continued efforts towards supporting the locals and development of tourism.

Later, the defence minister also commended the stellar work and the yeoman services being rendered by all ranks of Spear Corps under challenging conditions.

Earlier in the day, Singh was accorded a warm welcome at the Mohanbari IAF Station, Dibrugarh by Minister of Agriculture, Atul Bora, Dibrugarh MLA Prashanta Phukan along with other dignitaries.