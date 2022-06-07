The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has declared the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam results on Tuesday. The pass percentage has been recorded with 56.49 this year.

A total of 405582 candidates appeared in the examination out of which 229131 candidates passed in the examination.

Out of 405582 students, 188570 are male and 217012 are female.

A total of 65176 candidates secured first division out of which 31559 are male and 33617 are female.

99854 students secured second division out of which 47856 are male and 51998 are female.

64101 students secured third division out of which 31473 are male and 32628 are female.

The pass percentage of male is 58.80 while that of females is 54.49 percent.

Board of Secondary Education, Assam released the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) result 2022 on June 7, 2022. The Assam HSLC result 2022 announced in online mode. According to sources, Raktotpal Saikia (Roll- B22-0545, No- 0304) from St Mary's High School, North Lakhimpur has secured first position with 597 marks in total. This time two students gets second position. One is Bhuyashi Medhi ( Roll- B22-0651, No. 0488) from Little Flower School, Nalbari secured second position with with 596 marks in total and the other one is Mridupawan Kalita (Roll- B22-0876, No- 0273) from Don Bosco High School, Kheroni with 595 marks in total from West Karbi Anglong district. Labeeb Muzib (Roll-B22-0281, No. 0108) from Don Bosco H.S School, Boiragimoth and Partha Pratim Das( Roll-B22-0537, No. 0045) from Lohit Dikrong H.S School, Lakhimpur grabbed the third position in the HSLC examination.

4th position gets Swapnaraj Kalita (Barpeta) from Anundoram Borooah Academy High School with 594 marks, Sneha Saikia (Golaghat) from Dayanand Bidyaniketan With 594 marks, Samadrita Sarmah ( Jorhat) From Don Bosco High School , BaghChung with 594 marks, Anisha Bora (Tinsukia) from Don Bosco High School , Doomdooma.

5th position goes to Jubaer Hussain (Barpeta) with 593 marks, Pranjit Bordoloi (Darrang), Shanaj Anjum Yasmin (JOrhat), Equit Abbot Dutta (Lakhimpur).

6th position was obtained by Bitupan Medhi (Goalpara), Murchana Barman (Nalbari).

7th position get by Jutipal Talukdar (Barpeta), Sharmistha Bhagawati (Lakhimpur), Priyanuj Bordoloi (Sivasagar), Dipshikha Baruah (Sibasagar), Afhlesha Sharma (Kamrup metro), Nisha Sarma (Kamrup-M).