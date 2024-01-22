Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, virtually participated in the Pran Pratistha Mahotsav of Shri Ramlalla Sarkar in Ayodhya from the surroundings of Auniati Shakha Satra Naamghar in Dibrugarh. The distinguished minister immersed himself in a day of religious fervor, starting with the 'Swachch Teerth' campaign at Hanuman Mandir and Ramdev Mandir, followed by the soul-soothing Hari Kirtan at Auniati Satra Sakha Naamghar.

Sarbananda Sonowal commenced the day with an earnest participation in the 'Swachch Teerth' initiative, demonstrating his commitment to cleanliness and spirituality at Hanuman Mandir and Ramdev Mandir near Thana Charilai. The minister then graced the devotees at Auniati Satra Sakha Naamghar in Lakhi Nagar, where he joined in the collective prayer to witness the Mahotsav unfold in Ayodhya.

In his address to the gathered devotees, Sonowal expressed profound thoughts on the significance of Ram Mandir, stating, "Ram Mandir is not just a symbol of faith but a testament of culture, compassion, and the value system of Sanatan Dharma. As we gather on this sacred day of Pran Pratistha of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla in Ayodhya, let us embrace the spirit of unity and tolerance that defines our great nation."

He continued, "May Ram Mandir stand as a beacon of peace, inspiring a future where the light of understanding shines brighter than ever before, fostering a society where love transcends divisions and humanity prevails."

Highlighting the emotional connection of India to Ram Mandir, Sonowal remarked, "Ram Mandir is an emotional expression of India for its glorious past. Tomorrow, aspirations of crores of people will become reality with the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony. As Narendra Modi ji attends the ceremony as the main Yajman, I am blessed to be joining this program virtually from the pious Auniati Satra in Dibrugarh along with devotees of Ram to witness the pious Pran Pratistha ceremony at Ram Mandir."