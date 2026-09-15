Ramanuj Goswami’s body handed over to family; final rites to be held in Assam's Dhubri

The body of Ramanuj Goswami, the accused in the murder of his wife Riya Talukdar, has been handed over to his family following the completion of his post-mortem examination at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Goswami’s body was taken from the GMCH morgue by his father and uncle after the necessary legal formalities were completed. The family will take the body to Dhubri, where his final rites are scheduled to be performed.

Goswami died in the early hours of September 14 after allegedly attempting to escape from police custody while being taken to GMCH for a medical examination. According to police, the vehicle transporting him developed a tyre puncture near the Narakasur Hills area. After the tyre was replaced, Goswami allegedly attacked an escorting constable, opened the rear door of the moving vehicle and jumped from the moving vehicle.

He sustained severe injuries in the fall and was rushed to GMCH, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police have maintained that Goswami died from injuries sustained in the fall.

Goswami had been arrested in connection with the September 3 murder of his 25-year-old wife, Riya Talukdar, at their Basisthapur residence. Police had alleged that he killed Riya with a machete following suspicions of infidelity and subsequently kept her severed head inside a refrigerator.

The circumstances surrounding Goswami’s death remain under investigation, while police said all necessary legal formalities have been completed.