Arun Govil, renowned for his portrayal of Lord Ram in the TV series Ramayan, has been declared as a candidate by the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from his hometown Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

The 66-year-old actor replaces Rajendra Agarwal, who has held the Meerut seat since 2004. In a recent tweet, Govil expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and promised to fulfill the responsibilities entrusted to him.

Govil, who joined the BJP in 2021, has previously praised PM Modi for his government's policies. He also played the role of PM Modi in the film 'Article 370'.

Govil became a popular household name after his role in Ramayan during the late 1980s and has worked in various television shows and films in multiple languages.

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