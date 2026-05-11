Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora among four to take oath as Assam ministers on May 12: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, May 11 announced that four senior leaders will take oath as ministers along with him during the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, May 12 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The leaders named for induction into the Assam Council of Ministers are Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro and Ajanta Neog.

Sarma also announced that BJP MLA Ranjit Das will be the ruling alliance’s candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

In a statement issued ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Sarma extended his congratulations and best wishes to the incoming ministers and the Speaker nominee.

He said the new team would work collectively with dedication towards strengthening Assam and accelerating the state’s development and prosperity.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be attended by senior BJP and NDA leaders including Prime Minister Narenra Modi, along with party workers and supporters from across the state.