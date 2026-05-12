Rameswar Teli takes oath as Minister-designate as BJP-led NDA forms government in Assam

Rameswar Teli on May 12 took oath as minister-designate in the new Assam government as the BJP-led NDA formally returned to power in the state following its sweeping victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

A senior BJP leader from Upper Assam, Teli currently represents the 90 No. Duliajan Legislative Assembly Constituency. He is also a former Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha and previously served as Union Minister of State in the Government of India, handling key portfolios including Petroleum and Natural Gas, Labour and Employment, and Food Processing Industries.

Known for his organisational role within the BJP and his political influence in eastern Assam, Teli’s induction into the new cabinet is being viewed as significant for the party’s outreach in Upper Assam and industrial regions.

The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya during the swearing-in ceremony held in Guwahati in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, NDA chief ministers and senior BJP leaders from across the country.

Earlier, Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second consecutive term as the BJP-led NDA formed the government in the state for the third straight term.

Along with Teli, Atul Bora, Ajanta Neog and Charan Boro also took oath as ministers in the new government.

The portfolios of the newly inducted ministers are yet to be announced officially.