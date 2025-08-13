Rangapara co-district will solve many problems: Assam minister Pijush Hazarika

Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika on August 13 said that the creation of the new Rangapara co-district will solve many long-pending problems faced by the people in the area. Speaking at the inauguration of the Rangapara sub-divisional office, he stressed that the move will bring government services closer to residents and reduce the need for them to travel long distances for administrative work.

Hazarika also made a major commitment on flood protection, announcing that the government aims to build 1,000 kilometres of embankments during its term. “Floods and erosion are serious issues for Assam. Our plan is to give lasting protection to the people,” he said.

The minister also took aim at the recent political alliance between three prominent leaders from the Gogoi family and the Congress party, calling it a move driven by personal interest rather than public welfare. “The people deserve to know what interest could justify such an alliance despite openly admitting deep ideological differences,” he said, adding that such partnerships fail to inspire trust.

BJP Assam spokesperson Kishore Kr Upadhyay, who was also present, praised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership, saying the government is focused on good governance through infrastructure growth and quick decision-making. “Today’s inauguration marks another milestone in this mission,” he said.

The new Rangapara sub-division will offer district-level services in land revenue, magisterial duties, food and civil supplies, excise, and development schemes. Officials say it will strengthen administrative decentralization and make government–public interaction more responsive and efficient.

The inauguration was attended by MLA Krishna Kamal Tanti, BJP district president Madhusmita Hazarika, senior officials, and a large crowd of local residents. Despite the rain, the turnout reflected strong community support.