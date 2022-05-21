On Saturday, Rangia police conducted a raid and rescued three people from human traffickers. An officer in command of Rangia police station led the operation, which resulted in the arrest of one person.

At his home in Rangiya station Karyara, the arrested suspect was recognised as Rahul. Rahul, a young man, had also been repeating the cycle for years. With the promise of job, the arrested individual lures the unemployed out of various sections of the state and the North East and sells them to human trafficking rings.

Rahul, the accused person was supposed to take the people from various locations to Kashmir with the promise of giving them jobs and locked them up at some other place in Rangiya. Rangiya police are continuing their investigation in this regard.