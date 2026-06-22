Rangia reports rise in Japanese Encephalitis cases, two dead, health department intensifies response

A sharp rise in Japanese Encephalitis (JE) cases has been reported in Assam’s Rangia, prompting concern among health authorities amid indications that the mosquito-borne disease may be spreading in the region.

According to reports, two people have died due to Japanese Encephalitis in Rangia, while five other patients are currently undergoing treatment at a local medical facility.

The increase in infections has placed the state health department on high alert, with officials strengthening surveillance and response mechanisms to prevent further escalation of the outbreak.

In response to the emerging situation, health department teams have intensified field-level monitoring in affected areas. Officials have been deployed to conduct ground assessments, evaluate the extent of transmission, and implement immediate containment measures.

Authorities are also maintaining close watch on newly reported suspected cases and coordinating with local health workers to improve early detection and timely intervention.

Alongside medical response efforts, the health department has launched awareness initiatives to educate residents on preventive measures. Public outreach activities are focusing on reducing mosquito breeding and encouraging precautionary practices in vulnerable and affected localities.

Officials have urged residents to remain vigilant, maintain hygiene around residential areas, and cooperate with health teams as surveillance and containment operations continue across the region.