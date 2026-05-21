Ranjeet Kumar Dass unanimously elected Speaker of Assam Assembly

Four-time BJP MLA Ranjeet Kumar Dass was unanimously elected Speaker of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly on May 21, marking his second term in the chair.

Pro tem Speaker Chandra Mohan Patowary announced in the House that three nominations had been submitted in favour of Dass and that no other candidate had entered the contest.

“As there is no other nomination, I declare Ranjeet Kumar Dass as the Speaker of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly,” Patowary said while formally announcing the decision.

Dass had earlier served as Speaker in 2016 when the BJP formed its first government in Assam. His return to the post comes after a long political stint that included serving as a cabinet minister during Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s first term between 2021 and 2026.

Representing the Bhowanipur-Sorbhog constituency, Dass has been elected to the Assam Assembly for four consecutive terms since 2011. He has also held key organisational responsibilities within the BJP, including serving as president of the party’s Assam unit.

Congratulating Dass on his election, Sarma said the House would “benefit greatly from his insights and experience”. In a post on X, the chief minister described Dass’s journey as one that “rose from a humble background” and highlighted his career spanning public service, journalism and politics.

“He also adds another glorious chapter to his life as he becomes the first person to be elected twice as Speaker of the august House,” Sarma wrote.

The chief minister further said he was confident Dass would “conduct the house seamlessly with his vast experience and uphold the rich values and legacy of the Vidhan Sabha”.

“As leader of the BJP Legislature Party, I assure our full cooperation in ensuring the house functions with 100% of its productivity level in each session,” Sarma added.

The unanimous election reflected broad support for the senior legislator across the House as the new Assembly begins its term.