Guwahati Police on February 5 arrested two people identified as prime accused in the case pertaining to the murder of businessman Ranjit Bora.

According to reports, a team of Guwahati Police arrested the two accused from Sipajhar in the Darrang district of Assam.

They are thought to be the persons who arrived in the two-wheeler and pulled up in front of the car in which Bora was travelling and shot at him, taking away the briefcase filled with cash.

Earlier on Decemebr 7 Guwahati city police found the gun, a 9mm pistol, believed to have been used in the murder of a trader from Guwahati named Ranjit Bora. Following the detention of two people in connection with the crime, the recovery was made.

While former police informant Amir Ali was detained in the Morigaon district and his apprentice Chintu Medhi was apprehended in the city over the previous 48 hours. On Tuesday, a local court sentenced both of them to five days of police remand for additional questioning.

After questioning, one of them admitted that the motorbike that was used in the crime was stored hidden inside a godown in the city, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Sudhakar Singh. The pistol was discovered under the two-seat wheelers while it was being recovered.

Along with the gun, the police also discovered three live rounds of ammunition. The purpose of the killing, however, has not yet been determined by the investigators. "So far, circumstantial evidence has shown that the murder was committed for financial reasons," the top cop declared. At the scene of the crime, the murderers stole more than Rs 2 lakh from the dead Bora. The money has not yet been found.