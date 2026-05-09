Ranoj Pegu calls for conservation of wetlands, forests on World Migratory Bird Day

Assam Cabinet Minister Ranoj Pegu on Saturday, May 9, called for greater efforts to protect migratory birds and preserve natural habitats on the occasion of World Migratory Bird Day.

In a post on X, Pegu said migratory birds play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance and are an invaluable part of nature and biodiversity.

“Migratory birds play an important role in protecting the environmental balance of our planet as a valuable asset to our nature and biodiversity,” the minister said.

Highlighting the extraordinary journeys undertaken by migratory birds across continents, Pegu noted that with changing seasons, these birds travel thousands of kilometres, connecting different parts of the world while enhancing the beauty of nature.

He urged people to come together to protect wetlands, forests, and other natural ecosystems that serve as habitats for migratory species.

পৰিভ্ৰমী চৰাইসমূহে আমাৰ প্ৰকৃতি আৰু জৈৱবৈচিত্ৰ্যৰ এক অমূল্য সম্পদ হিচাপে পৃথিৱীৰ পৰিৱেশগত ভাৰসাম্য ৰক্ষা কৰাত গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ ভূমিকা পালন কৰে। ঋতুৰ পৰিৱর্তনৰ লগে লগে হাজাৰ হাজাৰ কিলোমিটাৰ অতিক্ৰম কৰি এই পক্ষীসমূহে বিশ্বক এক সূত্ৰত বান্ধি ৰাখে আৰু প্ৰকৃতিৰ সৌন্দৰ্য অধিক সমৃদ্ধ কৰে।… pic.twitter.com/dHayC9g3mn — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) May 9, 2026



On the occasion, the minister appealed to citizens to reaffirm their commitment to environmental conservation and to help create safe, free, and sustainable habitats for migratory birds.

World Migratory Bird Day is observed globally to raise awareness about the importance of conserving migratory birds and their habitats, while encouraging collective action towards biodiversity protection.