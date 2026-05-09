Ranoj Pegu calls for conservation of wetlands, forests on World Migratory Bird Day
Assam Cabinet Minister Ranoj Pegu on Saturday, May 9, called for greater efforts to protect migratory birds and preserve natural habitats on the occasion of World Migratory Bird Day.
- Migratory birds help maintain ecological balance and strengthen biodiversity across regions
- Pegu highlighted their seasonal journeys covering thousands of kilometres across continents
- He said these movements connect distant parts of the world naturally
Assam Cabinet Minister Ranoj Pegu on Saturday, May 9, called for greater efforts to protect migratory birds and preserve natural habitats on the occasion of World Migratory Bird Day.
In a post on X, Pegu said migratory birds play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance and are an invaluable part of nature and biodiversity.
“Migratory birds play an important role in protecting the environmental balance of our planet as a valuable asset to our nature and biodiversity,” the minister said.
Highlighting the extraordinary journeys undertaken by migratory birds across continents, Pegu noted that with changing seasons, these birds travel thousands of kilometres, connecting different parts of the world while enhancing the beauty of nature.
He urged people to come together to protect wetlands, forests, and other natural ecosystems that serve as habitats for migratory species.
On the occasion, the minister appealed to citizens to reaffirm their commitment to environmental conservation and to help create safe, free, and sustainable habitats for migratory birds.
World Migratory Bird Day is observed globally to raise awareness about the importance of conserving migratory birds and their habitats, while encouraging collective action towards biodiversity protection.
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