Ranoj Pegu campaigns for BJP’s Majuli candidate Bhuban Gam

Assam Minister Ranoj Pegu campaigned in support of Bhuban Gam, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for the Majuli Assembly constituency, on Tuesday, March 24.

The campaign programme was held at Jakai Bowar Barkolia Krishi Bikash Kendra under Fuloni Gaon Panchayat in Majuli, where a large number of people gathered to show their support.

Addressing the gathering, Ranoj Pegu urged voters to support Bhuban Gam and ensure his victory in the upcoming Assembly elections. He highlighted the party’s development agenda and called for continued public backing.

The strong turnout and enthusiastic response from the public reflected growing support for the BJP candidate in the constituency.