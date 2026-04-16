'Raped' by father, Assam teenager kills self

A 13-year-old girl in Assam's Kamrup district allegedly killed herself after accusing her father of raping her, a police officer said on Thursday.

The class 7 student, who was found hanging in a rented accommodation here, left behind a suicide note blaming her father. Efforts are on to arrest the accused, who is absconding, Rangia Police Station Officer-in-Charge Premankur Hazarika said.

"The girl used to stay with her brother and mother in Rangia. Her mother works as a maid, and her father works in a motor garage at Kumarikata. The family hails from Tarungaon in the Tamulpur district," he added.

For the Rongali Bihu festival, the father took his daughter to their village home, where he allegedly raped her on Tuesday.

The girl returned to Rangis the next day and narrated the whole incident to her mother.

She also alleged that the father used to harass her sexually earlier. Hazarika said on Wednesday that she allegedly died by suicide when nobody was at home, he added.

"The girl has left a suicide note and narrated her ordeal, blaming her father. The mother has filed an FIR. The accused is absconding, and we have launched a manhunt to nab him," the OC said.