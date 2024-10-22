Scientists have confirmed the return of the Asiatic golden cat to Manas National Park in Assam, marking a significant conservation breakthrough after years of uncertainty.

The elusive feline was captured on camera traps in December 2019 and January 2021, ending an eight-year period of unsuccessful monitoring that included nearly 40,000 trap days between 2011 and 2018.

The findings, published in the IUCN SSC Cat Specialist Group's 'CATNews' summer 2024 edition, represent the first documented evidence of the species in Manas since a direct sighting in 2007. The discovery follows the end of ethnopolitical conflict in the region.

"These photographic captures reconfirm the cat's presence in the park," said Dr M Firoz Ahmed, lead author of the research paper. The study was conducted by a joint team from the Assam Forest Department, Aaranyak Conservation Organisation, and Panthera.

The Asiatic golden cat, classified as Near Threatened by the IUCN, inhabits diverse environments from sea level to elevations of 3,738 metres. Protected under India's Wildlife Protection Act, the medium-sized wild cat ranges across northeastern India, Southeast Asia, and southern China.

In Northeast India, the species has been documented across multiple protected areas, including tiger reserves in Arunachal Pradesh, wildlife sanctuaries in Meghalaya, and various national parks across the region. The cat is also found in neighbouring Bhutan's protected areas.