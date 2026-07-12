Rare Australian grass owl spotted at Assam's Maguri Motapung Beel

A rare sighting of an Australian Grass Owl at Maguri Motapung Beel in Assam's Tinsukia district has excited birdwatchers and wildlife enthusiasts, further reinforcing the internationally recognised wetland's significance as a biodiversity hotspot in Northeast India.

The elusive owl was spotted on July 11 during a birdwatching session conducted for a group of visitors from Delhi. The sighting is being regarded as a significant wildlife observation, as the species is rarely encountered in the region due to its secretive behaviour and preference for dense grassland habitats.

Located on the fringes of Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, Maguri Motapung Beel has emerged as one of India's premier birdwatching destinations, attracting ornithologists, wildlife photographers and eco-tourists from across the country. Its unique mosaic of wetlands, marshes and grasslands provides habitat to hundreds of resident and migratory bird species, making it an important site for avian conservation.

Wildlife enthusiasts said the latest sighting highlights the ecological importance of the wetland and underscores the need for continued conservation efforts to protect its fragile ecosystem from environmental degradation and human-induced pressures.

Conservationists believe that such rare wildlife records further strengthen Maguri Motapung Beel's reputation as a leading eco-tourism destination while encouraging greater scientific documentation and monitoring of the region's rich bird diversity.