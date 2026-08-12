Rare black-and-golden cicada recorded in India for first time in Assam's Manas

Assam's Manas National Park has yielded a remarkable addition to India's biodiversity records with researchers documenting the rare black-and-golden cicada Huechys fusca in the country for the first time.

The discovery was made by researchers from Aaranyak and the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust during a field survey in the Bansbari range of Manas on May 20, 2024.

The cicada was spotted perched on the trunk of an Okshi tree (Dillenia pentagyna) near the Bangale Hat-Dhuwa forest camp. Although the insect was visible for only about a minute before flying away, the researchers were able to identify it as Huechys fusca Distant, 1892.

The first Indian record was documented by Koushik Rajbongshi, Jonmani Kalita and Karan Barman of Aaranyak's Threatened Species Recovery Programme, along with Dhritiman Das of the Pygmy Hog Conservation Programme, Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust.

Their findings have been published in the July 2026 issue of Zoo's Print.

Previously recorded in parts of Southeast Asia, including Sumatra, the Malay Peninsula, Singapore and Borneo, Huechys fusca had never been documented in India. Its discovery in Manas significantly expands the known geographical range of the species and adds a new species to India's cicada fauna.

Researchers said the discovery underlined the rich and relatively unexplored insect diversity of Manas, which is better known for its iconic wildlife, including tigers, rhinos and elephants.

The finding also highlights the importance of continued scientific surveys and habitat conservation, particularly for lesser-known species that play important roles in forest ecosystems.

The researchers said the discovery demonstrates that Assam's forests continue to hold important scientific and ecological discoveries and reinforces the state's significance as a biodiversity hotspot.

The latest record adds yet another dimension to the biodiversity of Manas, suggesting that the protected landscape could still harbour several species yet to be documented scientifically.