Rare Blood Moon graces night sky as total lunar eclipse unfolds

Sky gazers are in for a celestial spectacle tonight as a total lunar eclipse unfolds across India and several parts of the world. Popularly known as the “Blood Moon”, the eclipse will last for 82 minutes, making it one of the longest since 2022.

The penumbral phase began at 8:58 PM IST on September 7, while the total eclipse will peak at 11:48 PM and last for 48 minutes. The event will conclude at 2:25 AM IST on September 8.

During this rare alignment, the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, casting its umbral shadow on the lunar surface. As a result, the Moon takes on a striking reddish-orange glow, earning it the dramatic title of “Blood Moon.”

The phenomenon will be visible across India, with Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata offering some of the clearest views. Beyond India, observers in Asia, Western Australia, and parts of Europe will also witness the event.

Astronomers highlight that, unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are safe to view with the naked eye and require no protective glasses or equipment. Enthusiasts are encouraged to step outside and enjoy the natural wonder as the Moon glows crimson in the night sky.