Rare flowering plant rediscovered in Assam's Dima Hasao after nearly 180 years

A rare flowering plant species believed to have disappeared for nearly 180 years has been rediscovered in the Jatinga Hills of Assam's Dima Hasao district, highlighting the rich biodiversity of the Northeast.

The plant, Rungia mastersii, was rediscovered by Assam University researchers Debjyoti Bhattacharyya and Kangkan Kumar Das during a botanical survey. Their findings have been published in a peer-reviewed international journal.

Known for its pale green and whitish flowers adorned with delicate purple patterns, the species was first discovered by botanist J.W. Masters in 1845 at an unidentified location in Assam. Since then, there had been no confirmed sightings of the plant.

The researchers said the rediscovery underscores the remarkable floristic diversity of northeastern India, particularly Assam, while also drawing attention to the need for conservation.

They cautioned that the species appears to have a highly restricted distribution and remains poorly understood. The team has called for extensive field surveys to identify other surviving populations, assess potential threats, and develop evidence-based conservation and management strategies to ensure the plant's long-term survival.