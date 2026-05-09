Rare gharial sighting recorded for first time by tourists at Assam's Kaziranga National Park

In a rare and exciting wildlife moment, tourists visiting Kaziranga National Park reportedly witnessed a critically endangered gharial for the first time during a safari at the Burhapahar Range of the national park.

The rare sighting was made during an early morning tour near Dipholu Camp in the Burhapahar Range, where travel guide Shishukanta Nath, along with tourist Diganta Kumar Sarma, captured the moment on camera.

According to Nath, the group had initially stopped near the Dipholu River after spotting an elephant drinking water along the riverbank. Moments later, they noticed a gharial also known as the fish-eating crocodile emerging in the same river stretch, creating a memorable wildlife encounter for the visitors.



The gharial is listed as a critically endangered species and is rarely spotted in the wild. Wildlife enthusiasts and tourists described the sighting as an extraordinary experience, especially as such a visual record from Kaziranga by tourists is believed to be the first of its kind.

The video and photographs of the sighting have since drawn attention on social media, with many wildlife lovers calling it a significant moment for conservation awareness in Assam.

Known globally for its rich biodiversity, Kaziranga National Park continues to offer remarkable wildlife experiences beyond its famous one-horned rhinoceroses, highlighting the ecological richness of the region.