Rare Himalayan Mole rescued and released in Assam's Manas National Park

A rare Himalayan Mole (Euroscaptor micrurus), an endemic species, was rescued by the Assam Forest Department after being swept away by the currents of the Manas River and was safely released back into its natural habitat in Manas National Park.

Sharing the development on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the efforts of the forest department's frontline personnel, who successfully rescued the animal and ensured its safe return to the wild.

The Chief Minister said the rescue reflects the state's unwavering commitment to conserving wildlife and protecting every species that inhabits Assam's forests.

The Himalayan Mole is a rare mammal native to the Himalayan region, and its successful rescue highlights the importance of continuous conservation efforts in Assam's protected areas.