A rare sight of a Porcupine wandering in search of food in Kaziranga National Park was captured on camera. Porcupines are large rodents with sharp spines, or quills, on their coats that defend them from predators.

Of all the wonders of India's nocturnal species, Porcupines are rare in Assam. However, the sight of one of the creatures recently seen in Kaziranga is so mesmerizing.

The creature's gestures look to be a dancing move in the video, which is captivating and winning the hearts of people on social media. People are smitten by the small creature on a field trip in quest of foods.

A pleasant enough creature when left alone, the porcupine is quick to defend itself at the slightest threat. With little top speed, it can escape very few animals; however, its defensive weapons are so effective, it has no need for speed. Its thorns are always kept ready to resist any enemy attacks.

It is to be noted that the total number of porcupines have not yet been determined in Kaziranga National Park. However, forest officials claim that of late they have seen a large number of the little creature roaming in different areas of the park.