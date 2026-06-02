Rare yellow-throated marten spotted in Kaziranga, boosting Assam’s biodiversity profile

A new species of marten has been recorded in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, highlighting the rich biodiversity of the UNESCO World Heritage Site and the success of ongoing conservation efforts in the state.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the yellow-throated marten was recently sighted in Kaziranga, marking a significant addition to the park’s wildlife inventory. The development is being viewed as further evidence of the resilience of Kaziranga’s ecosystems and the effectiveness of habitat protection measures.

In a social media post, the CMO said the sighting reflects the strength of Assam’s conservation model, which continues to support diverse wildlife populations beyond its globally renowned one-horned rhinoceros.

The CMO also credited the state government’s conservation initiatives, stating that Assam is creating success stories that go beyond protecting landscapes to nurturing thriving ecosystems.

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, spread across the districts of Golaghat and Nagaon, is the largest protected area in the Northeast and is internationally known for hosting the world’s largest population of one-horned rhinoceroses. The park is also home to tigers, elephants, leopards, bears and thousands of bird species.

Tourism in Kaziranga has witnessed significant growth in recent years. Official figures show that tourist footfall increased by more than 15 per cent in 2025-26 to 4.68 lakh visitors, while foreign tourist arrivals nearly doubled from 17,693 to 30,474 during the same period.

Wildlife experts say the presence of the yellow-throated marten, a carnivorous mammal known for its agility and adaptability, underscores the ecological health of the park and the availability of suitable habitat for a wide range of species.

The latest sighting adds another chapter to Kaziranga’s conservation success story and reinforces its status as one of India’s most important biodiversity hotspots.