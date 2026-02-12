Assam's agriculture set for boost with Rashtriya Dalhan Aatmanirbharta Mission, says Minister Bora

Assam is set to see significant gains for its agricultural sector with the implementation of the Rashtriya Dalhan Aatmanirbharta Mission, as highlighted by recent discussions between state and union leaders. Assam Minister Atul Bora expressed optimism about the mission's potential to benefit farmers, following the visit of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Guwahati. The mission, inaugurated last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a central part of efforts to strengthen agriculture in Assam and the wider Northeast.

During the recent visit, Bora stated that the mission will bring tangible improvements to farmers’ lives. Assam Minister Atul Bora on February 11, said that the Rashtriya Dalhan Aatmanirbharta Mission will significantly benefit farmers in the state, following a visit by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Assam. Bora reiterated that the mission's implementation was discussed in detail with the Union Minister and that further steps would be taken to strengthen the sector.

Bora elaborated on the discussions: Speaking to the media, Bora said that detailed discussions were held during the Union Minister’s visit regarding the implementation of the mission. He expressed confidence that the initiative would strengthen the agricultural sector and improve farmers’ livelihoods. He noted that the mission is expected to be a catalyst for positive change in the region’s agricultural landscape.

Addressing the practical impact, Bora remarked: "He visited here today, and we had a discussion. There is the Rashtriya Dalhan Aatmanirbharta Mission. This will benefit the farmers. We will be able to provide mills to farmers. Under the able guidance of Prime Minister Modi, we are doing a lot of work for farmers,” Bora said. The focus is on empowering farmers through infrastructure and support measures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Dalhan Aatmanirbharta Mission on October 11, 2025, allocating a total of Rs 11,440 crore. The mission’s central goal is to enhance domestic pulse production, thereby reducing the country’s reliance on imports and ensuring better market returns for farmers. This aligns with national objectives to strengthen self-reliance in key agricultural sectors.

A day before Bora’s comments, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated, "A day earlier, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Assam and the entire Northeast are scripting a 'new chapter of development', asserting that the recently presented Union Budget lays a strong foundation for building a fully developed India, with special emphasis on the northeastern states." His remarks underline the government’s intention to prioritise development in the region.

Addressing a public gathering in Guwahati, Chouhan said, "Addressing a gathering in Guwahati, Chouhan said the Union Budget should not be viewed merely as a financial document but as a comprehensive roadmap for the aspirations of 140 crore Indians." He further emphasised that the budget represents opportunities for every state and section of society.

Chouhan continued, "This budget is not just a document of figures. It opens the sky high for the dreams of 140 crore Indians to take a new flight,” he said." He added that "Chouhan added that the Budget provides a blueprint for strengthening every state, particularly the Northeast, and has been designed to benefit every section of society. He said the government has prepared a strong roadmap for the future to achieve the vision of a fully developed India." The ongoing governmental efforts are seen as crucial steps towards self-sufficiency and inclusive growth.